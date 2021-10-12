Virtual presentation to explain fraud, scams

The Alzheimer's Association and Better Business Bureau will host a virtual presentation about recognizing fraud and scams.
The presentation will be at noon Oct. 21. People may join by phone by calling (800) 272-3900.
Each year, millions of older adults fall victim to fraud or scams. With the increased isolation experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers have become creative.
The presentation will tell people how to learn about the latest scams, how dementia can increase vulnerability, what to so if you suspect fraud, as well as available resources.
