Virtual Senior Day 2021 huge success

A successful virtual Senior Day 2021 event brought more than 200 older Oklahomans and service providers from across the state together with state lawmakers to discuss current and pending legislation that affects the growing senior population.
Many of the bills being considered by Oklahoma state lawmakers this session touch on the lives of older Oklahomans: measures like HB 1877, which seeks to protect residents in assisted living facilities from being inappropriately given antipsychotic medications; HB 1794, which relates to families of patients with dementia; and HB 1019, which requires insurance carriers to cap co-payments on insulin. Other measures affect funding for services like senior nutrition programs and transparency in medical billing or access to Medicaid programs.
Seniors make up an ever-growing portion of the U.S. and the Oklahoma populations, according to the Oklahoma Senior Guide published by SeniorCare.com. Of that senior population in Oklahoma, 28 percent live alone on a limited, fixed income. Nearly a quarter of all Oklahoma residents age 60 or older rely on food stamps to have enough to eat.
“You (older Oklahomans) are valuable,” said Rep. Tammy West (R-District 84), one of the event’s legislative participants. “We want everyone to feel they are valued and loved. We (Oklahoma’s Legislature) do not want to put up roadblocks which prevent you from obtaining the help you need.”
Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd (D-District 46), another legislative Senior Day participant, wanted to assure older Oklahomans that she feels “seeing that senior meal sites are properly funded” is a priority for her and her colleagues.
The virtual event was held April 12, and also included pre-recorded messages from Gov. Kevin Stitt and Speaker of the House Charles McCall. Several other state lawmakers participated in the event live, and senior attendees were able to ask questions of lawmakers virtually.
Anyone interested in Senior Day who missed the live event can still view a recording of the proceedings. The video can be accessed online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDdDzD4gPdM .
The annual Senior Day at the Capitol event usually brings seniors from around the state to Oklahoma City for face-to-face meetings with state lawmakers. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year’s event. In the interest of social distancing, the decision was made this year to hold Senior Day as a virtual event, allowing seniors to participate from the safety of their homes.
Senior Day is hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association this year, and is sponsored by the Oklahoma Aging Partnership, which includes the Oklahoma Alliance on Aging, the Oklahoma Association of Area Agencies on Aging and other groups.
EODD AAA services are available to all persons 60 years of age or older regardless of income. Services provided through the Older Americans Act have no set fees or charges, although donations are accepted and appreciated to defray costs of services. If you would like to learn more about how you can donate or volunteer or if you or someone you know needs services, please call EODD AAA at (918) 682-7891 or the Senior Info-Line at (800) 211-2116.
