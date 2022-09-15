Eufaula visitors can enjoy multiple forms of art through the next two weekends — and in between.
Starting Saturday, six artists will paint murals throughout downtown Eufaula as part of Vision Eufaula's Mural Festival. The festival culminates in an Art Walk on Sept. 23 and 24. Both events are hosted by Vision Eufaula.
On Sept. 24, Eufaula Arts Council will host Arts For All — Family Friendly Festival in downtown Eufaula.
"We're just trying to bring more art into the town and bring more tourists, and just be a fun event for everybody," Lynnsey deMontigny of Vision Eufaula said about the mural festival and art walk.
"This Saturday is just going to be the artists getting started at their art locations," she said "We would love for people to come out, take tours around the town and see the artists begin their work."
Murals will be painted on the back of Legacy on Main Street, the old McIntosh County Jail, Eufaula Community Center, Top Value grocery store, Gentle Giant Home Solutions appliance store and an old mall on J.C. Watts and Front streets.
Vision Eufaula will conduct golf cart tours of each site starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, she said.
"We'll take them around to each mural site, let them meet the artist, watch the artist work. I think that will be a neat experience for everyone," she said.
Artists are Jack Fowler, Jay Hinely, Karon Crutchley, Jason Wilson, Alex Eickoff and Joseph Hopkins. Several came from out of state, while others are local, deMontigny said.
Crutchley of Canadian, who will paint the community center mural, said getting selected for the festival was very exciting.
She described her planned mural as "a vision of how God blesses different areas."
"He has blessed Eufaula with a bountiful amount of recreation areas and the amount of fish people can collect in this lake," Crutchfield said. "It is in gratitude toward the Provider."
Crutchley said she began painting in fourth grade.
"I mainly pursued art my whole life, got a scholarship at Northeastern for art," she said.
The festival got its inspiration from 2020, when artist Tracy Lee Stum painted a 3-D mural of the area site Standing Rock on Selmon Road.
Stum will lead a seminar for participating artists Saturday morning, deMontigny said.
The Vision Eufaula Art Walk begins at 3 p.m. Sept. 23, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24.
"We have, right now, close to 35 artists that will be set up along Main Street," deMontigny said. "We're going to be blocking off Selmon between Front Street and Main Street, and we're going to have some live bands, some food trucks, a beer garden. Some of our local restaurants are going to set up some tents."
Winners of the art walk will be announced shortly after 6 p.m. Sept. 24 on High Street between Main and First streets.
Art for All, which runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24, will feature 15 local and regional artists in various forms, said Glenna McBride, the council's founding director.
"Bring a lawn chair to watch the creative day," McBride said. "Joann McMillan’s life-size and bigger-than-life-size puppets will be paraded in this area during most of the event."
Music includes Jeff Scott Wood at 10 a.m. and Estella Kirk of McAlester at 1 p.m. Youth performances around noon include a cosplay and a young magician. Julie Farrow of Eufaula High School said cosplay involves dressing as a character from movies, anime or one's own imagination. She said she will portray Hatsune Miku from the Vocaloid anime. Face painting will be available from noon to 6 p.m.
McBride said the Arts Council has held a festival nearly every year since 2006.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.