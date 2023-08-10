Visit Muskogee presents Tourism Awards

Visit Muskogee honored a variety of institutions, organizations and people at their recent Tourism Awards.
“Their contributions were in a thousand different areas of contributing support on committees, their time, their effort,” said Visit Muskogee Executive Director Tammye Howell. “Everyone just worked in a collaboration to help people see Muskogee in a better view.”
The awards were presented at an Aug. 3 banquet at Muskogee Little Theatre.
“It’s just organizations or people that supported Tourism and its efforts, and never giving up,” Howell said. “The economic benefit and increased visibility, community engagement and infrastructure improvement that come with a robust tourism industry that can transform our city into even a more vibrant and prosperous destination.”
Jonathan Rowe was named Volunteer of the Year and Best Individual Contributor. Rowe was on several committees
“He was a volunteer for the tourism department pretty much all of 2023,” Howell said.
Muskogee Public Schools received Collaboration of the Year for its work with the NJCAA Region II men’s and women’s basketball tournament. MPS offered the new Rougher Village Arena as the tournament site last March after unspecified issues arose at Muskogee Civic Center.
Other tourism award recipients were:
- Hospitality Award —Home2Suites.
- Event of the Year — OK Music Hall of Fame Induction Event.
- Destination of the Year — Castle of Muskogee.
- Event Sponsor/Supporter of the Year — Cherokee Nation, Bravado Wireless, Arvest Bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.