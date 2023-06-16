Visit Muskogee is pleased to announce that it will host the Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA) International Area Rally at Hatbox Field/Event Center in May 2024. The rally, scheduled from May 17th to May 20th, will attract RV enthusiasts and their families from across the nation.
Known for its picturesque scenery, warm hospitality, and rich history, Muskogee is an ideal destination to showcase the best of Oklahoma and welcome FMCA members. The rally serves as a vibrant celebration of the RV lifestyle, bringing together RV enthusiasts, industry experts, and exhibitors.
Tammye Howell, Executive Director of Tourism, expressed enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to be selected as the host city for the FMCA International Area Rally. Muskogee boasts a rich heritage, scenic beauty, and a friendly community. We are confident that FMCA members will have an incredible experience exploring our city, connecting with fellow RV enthusiasts, and creating lifelong memories.”
The rally will take place at Hatbox Field/Event Center, a renowned aviation facility with a storied past. Nestled amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Muskogee, this historical airfield offers ample space to accommodate the diverse range of activities planned for the event. Attendees can anticipate engaging seminars, captivating exhibits, thrilling entertainment, and networking opportunities with industry professionals and fellow RV enthusiasts.
With its vibrant culture, stunning natural beauty, and a wide array of attractions, Muskogee promises an unforgettable experience for FMCA rally attendees. From visiting the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame to cruising the scenic Illinois River, exploring museums showcasing rich history, and indulging in world-class dining and shopping options, Muskogee offers something to delight every visitor.
Visit Muskogee, in collaboration with local partners, is committed to ensuring that the FMCA rally delivers an exceptional experience for all attendees. As the event approaches, additional details about the schedule, registration process, and local attractions will be available on the official FMCA and Visit Muskogee websites.
