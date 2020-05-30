OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Department of Corrections is set to resume inmate visitation next weekend.
Visitation will be highly structured to accommodate social distancing. Visiting sessions will be two hours long and offered multiple days a week. More information will soon be available on visitation schedules.
All visitors must abide by the following rules and any other rules posted inside the visitation room:
• Remain in their vehicle until it is their time to enter.
• Wear a face mask provided by the facility while on facility grounds.
• Complete health-screening questionnaire and have temperature measured prior to entering visitation room.
• Visitors presenting with COVID-19 symptoms will be required to leave facility grounds.
• Maintain, at all times, at least six feet social distancing.
Facility personnel will immediately end any session where a visitor is not adhering to these or other posted rules. The safety of the inmates and staff is the first priority.
The facility will ensure visiting rooms and visitors' restrooms are cleaned and disinfected before each session. Facilities will provide hand sanitizer stations at visitation checkpoints and inside visitor bathrooms.
Visitors are only allowed to bring inside the facility an identification card, car key, and baby care items (if a young child is present). Visitors are not allowed to bring money inside the visitation room. Visitors are not allowed use of vending machines at this time.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections will cease visitation privileges if the state realizes a significant increase in COVID-19 cases or if the health or safety of staff or inmates is jeopardized.
