After three shouts of "fire in the hole," a signal cannon's BOOM resounded along the Grand River's steep, tree-lined banks Saturday morning.
Such sounds likely were heard often in the early 1800s, when keelboats transported cargo along the river by old Fort Gibson.
They were heard again Friday and Saturday when a keelboat replica moored on the riverbank by Fort Gibson Historic Site. The Early Arkansaw Reenactors Association brought the boat to Fort Gibson and presented tours and demonstrations.
Several dozen people toured the boat and learned about different nautical knots and lore during four sessions.
Reenactor James "Nonoose" Thompson told a Saturday morning group to join him in yelling "fire in the hole" before the cannon went off. Some children said the cannon was neat.
Thompson said the boat used a signal cannon when it neared a river bend.
"When you come around the bend, you would fire yours off, and when there was another one, they would fire theirs off and you'd figure out who got to go around the bend first," he said. "There was normally not a natural channel, and you'd want to be in the channel. It basically turns into your right of way."
Julian Vermillion got to load and shoot the cannon Saturday morning.
Even with all that noise and smoke, the cannon didn't have much recoil, he said.
"You feel it on the boat and you kind of rock back a little bit," he said. "It's not a big gun, so it's not much of a punch."
Vermillion, who does area reenactments, said he did not know about the keelboat's Fort Gibson mooring until his father told him about it.
Thompson asked visitors what fruit the boat looked like and one child said "banana."
Thompson said the boat's curved shape helped it go up and down river.
"A flat-bottomed boat can only go down river, then they were taken apart and built into houses," he said. "A keelboat, the front of the boat has a ridge that runs all the way down into the water and comes out the back. That ridge allows us to take it up or down river. You can sail it, obviously, you can row it. You can pull it, take a rope, and everybody up and drag it."
The boat's name Aux Arc, comes from an early French name for Arkansas — Aux means "of" or "from," and Arc refers to the indigenous Arkansas people — Williams said. Americans later adopted the spelling Ozark. The boat was launched in 2004.
