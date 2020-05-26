Visitors pay respects at Fort Gibson National Cemetery

FORT GIBSON — Rick Loudermilk was surprised when he knelt down at Ralph Adcock's headstone in the Fort Gibson National Cemetery on this Memorial Day.
Loudermilk describes Adcock as his "adopted father." The Locust Grove resident saw someone had placed a quarter on the headstone. Adcock served in the U.S. Army, Navy and Coast Guard.
"That means somebody was here and they served in the military with him," Loudermilk said. "There's no telling who that is. It felt good to see that. I'm not the only one who remembers him. Somebody came by to see him."
Loudermilk, a truck driver, said he's been coming to the cemetery for 23 years to pay his respects to the man and woman who were like parents.
"I spent more time at their house than my own," he said. "I just miss them very much. It's really heartwarming to come out here on this day. It also breaks my heart. It also brings back memories. I know they're not in pain anymore and they're taken care of. I've also got two brothers out there that I have to go say hi to."
Closer relatives also came to visit and pay their respects to family member, such as Terrie Dupree and her sister Anita Berry. They visited her stepfather, mother and Dupree's husband Clarence.
"I miss them. I wish they were still here," Terrie Dupree said, looking at her sister. "There are no words to describe how I feel. I can't express them. You need to talk. I'm about to cry."
Berry comforted her sister.
"It's been rough. My mom battled cancer for four years," she said. "She was trying to hold on, but she couldn't. She fought a good fight."
Dupree's husband served in the U.S. Army. He died in 2008 at 59 years old.
"He's here with me," Terrie Dupree said. "He was my backbone."
Heather Sheets showed up with her 6-year-old daughter Pyper to pay respect to her grandparents, Major and Christine Dunn.
"Everybody always thought he was a major. That was just his name," Heather said. "This is a very special day. I like to honor my grandpa. He was in the war. I miss both of them very much. I explained to (Pyper) what the cemetery was all about. She thought it was pretty neat.
"It gives you good bumps when you're driving through here. It's really neat. I love it. I think it's great that everybody comes out here and honors all of the veterans. It's a very special day."
