Dr. Tracy Hoos with wife Kristi and children Trey and Cadyn volunteering to ring the Salvation Army bell at Hobby Lobby. Volunteers are needed. Call (918) 869-0182.
Volunteering a family affair
- Submitted by Stephen Smalley
Obituaries
71, Retired Forklift Operator, passed away, Saturday, 12/12/2020. No services at this time. the family will do a service at a later date. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
95, retired Fort Gibson School Superintendent Secretary, passed away Saturday 12/12/2020. Viewing 12PM-7PM Wednesday 12/16/2020 at funeral home. Private family service. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
80, CEO, passed Saturday, December 12, 2020 Memorial service planned at a later date Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK
80, retired from Corning glass, passed away Tuesday 12/08/2020. Visitation 5PM-7PM Tuesday 12/15/2020 at funeral home. Graveside services 1PM Wednesday, 12/16/2020, Memorial Park Cemetery, Muskogee. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Glen Cox, Muskogee resident was born September 30, 1936 near Webbers Falls, OK the son of Euel "Smokey" and Irene (Hibbard) Cox. He passed from this life to his Heavenly home on December 8, 2020 at the age of 84. Glen grew up around Webbers Falls and graduated from Webbers Falls High School …
- UPDATE: Identity of man killed in collision released
- Seventh-grader threatens shooting if Biden won, singles out homosexuals
- Two arrested after vehicle taken with child inside
- Food giveaway planned for Tuesday
- Shooter pleads guilty in federal court
- OSU police officer charged with embezzlement
- Wagoner head coach sees younger self in second-year defensive coordinator
- Some Oklahomans to get $400 for losing wages due to pandemic
- Okie from Muskogee: Retired teacher fills time with plenty of hobbies
- Wagoner-Clinton, Chapter 3: Two previous title encounters were benchmarks in Dale Condict's Wagoner coaching career
