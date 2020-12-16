Volunteering together

Tom and Susan Spears volunteering to ring the Salvation Army bell in rain at Hobby Lobby. Call (918) 869-0182 to volunteer.
Delbert Jackson, Sr., 84, left us December 8, 2020. You may visit him Thursday, 10:00 A.M. until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc.. Final Salute, Friday, High Noon, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. biglowfunerals.com
57, of Muskogee, transitioned , Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Service, Friday, December 18, 1:00 P.M., Precious Memories Chapel, House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee. Visitation, Thursday, 1:00 P.M. until 5 P.M. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
70, commercial truck driver, died Thursday, December 10, 2020. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Checotah Funeral & Cremation Service.
age 72. Hair Dresser. Died December 11th in Tulsa, OK. Graveside Services December 18th at 2:00pm at Moody Cemetery. Visitation December 17th from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
