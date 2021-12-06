Volunteers needed to Adopt A Street

The City of Muskogee and the local nonprofit, A More Beautiful Muskogee, have teamed up to launch an “Adopt A Street” program to help keep Muskogee clean.
“We are enlisting volunteers to pick up trash and debris in Muskogee, in the location of their choice,” said Karen Coker, program organizer with the City of Muskogee. “We are looking for church groups, civic organizations, scout troops, clubs, companies, or just anyone that would like to make a difference and is willing to help.”
Adopters must agree to a yearlong commitment to pick up trash on a one- or two-mile section of the roadway, four times per year. One of the four times must be during the citywide Azalea Clean Up in the spring. Adopters will receive grabber sticks to use, safety vests and trash bags, as well as disposal services for all litter that they collect.
“Former Mayor Bob Coburn launched a citywide clean up initiative, after the results of a 2013 survey showed that citizens overwhelmingly wanted their city cleaned,” Coker said.
The Azalea Cleanup program had grown to include 1,454 citizen volunteers in 2019, before a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“We are hoping this year’s volunteer numbers can exceed those and that our residents can see the value of donating a little of their time to keep Muskogee beautiful,” Coker said.
To adopt a street, contact Coker at (918) 684-6340 or email kcoker@muskogeeonline.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.