Volunteers helped prepare the community garden beds at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on March 27.
OSU Extension, the Muskogee County Health Department, Muskogee Parks and Recreation, Martin Luther King Center staff and Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee worked to prepare the beds.
Doug Walton, who coordinates the TSET Healthy Living Program at the health department, said he was "so impressed and grateful with how quickly the many hands were able get everything done."
"They cleared the raised garden beds of weeds, added and tilled-in compost, then raked the soil smooth before laying landscape fabric on about half beds,” Walton said.
Community gardener Cedric Johnson said he was glad the beds will be ready for planting by Good Friday, a traditional day of planting.
These groups will meet again to prepare the beds in the “Rock” community garden, behind the Muskogee Teen Center.
“Volunteers make such an impact on our community throughout the year, and this collaboration will allow others to grow their own food and the Martin Luther King Center to educate their young members on sustainable crops,” said Leslie Hamil, program director of YVC of Muskogee. “Volunteers can make such a difference in their communities when they serve together.”
