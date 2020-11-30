Ethan Graham, left, and Riley Raasch ringing bells and collecting donations for Salvation Army. The Salvation Army is asking for volunteers to man a kettle for a two-hour shift. If you want to help, contact Stephen, (918) 869-0182.
Volunteers sought to man kettles
- Submitted by Stephen Smalley
Obituaries
age 67. Customer Service Representative. Died November 25th in Fayetteville, AR. Memorial Services December 1st at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
37, Self Employed, passed Tuesday Nov. 24th 2020. Services will be at 2 PM Wednesday, Dec. 2nd, 2020 at Timothy Baptist Church services under the direction of Cornerstone Funeral Home.
38, died Friday, November 27, 2020. Viewing Tuesday, December 1 Noon - 4 pm and Wednesday, December 2 from 9 am - 6 pm Garrett Funeral Home, Checotah. Graveside 2pm Thursday, December 3, Pierce Cemetery.
age 63. Truck Driver. Died Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. Graveside Services Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at 1:00pm at Rose Cemetery.
