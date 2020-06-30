Hundreds of voters cast ballots Saturday, the third and final day of early voting on statewide primaries.

By the end of polling Saturday afternoon, Muskogee County Election Board reported 164 people cast ballots, bringing the three-day total to 813.

The Cherokee County Election Board reported 255 people voting on Saturday, 540 people voting on Friday and 500 on Thursday, bringing the three-day total to 1,295.

Wagoner County reported 269 ballots cast Saturday, bringing the three-day total to 1,328.

McIntosh County reported 50 ballots cast Saturday, bringing the three-day total to 322.

Polls will be open Tuesday for primary races, Muskogee's mayoral runoff and strong-mayor proposition, State Question 802, U.S. senate and representatives, State senate and representatives, as well as races for Hilldale, Braggs and Haskell school boards.

MUSKOGEE COUNTY

Precinct, Polling Place, Address

5 Bethany Presbyterian Church, 2000 Haskell Blvd.

7 Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 2401 Haskell Blvd.

9 Chandler Road Church of Christ, 3507 Chandler Road

11 The Salvation Army, 700 Independence St.

13 York Street Christian Church, 1125 S. York St.

17 Rayfield Baptist Church, 601 Indianapolis Ave.

21 Boston Avenue Baptist Church, 201 S. 30th St.

22 American Legion, 4012 W. Broadway.

23, Martin Luther King Center, 627 N. Third St.

28 24th Street Family Church, 2410 N. 24th St.

33 Central Church of Christ, 402 W. Main St., Haskell

36 Taft Resource Center, 208 W. Seminole, Taft

37 Timothy Baptist Church, 5530 W. Okmulgee Ave.

38 Indian Capital Technology Center, 2403 N. 41st St. E.

40 Fort Gibson Church of Christ, 806 S. Lee St., Fort Gibson.

41 Fort Gibson Church of Christ, 806 S. Lee St., Fort Gibson.

44 Emmanuel Pentecostal Church, 100 Buce Ave., Braggs

45 Rural Water District 2, 2310 S. Woodland Road.

46 First Assembly of God, 3100 Gulick St.

47 Lifepoint Church, 2200 S. 32nd St.

49 Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee Drive

50 Boynton Community Center, 200 W. Kenefick, Boynton

51 Council Hill Community Center, Hwy. 72 and Main Street, Council Hill

52 Wainwright School, 100 Walnut St., Wainwright

53 Oktaha Fire Department, 215 S. Main St., Oktaha

55, New Hope Assembly of God, 110 W. 58th St. S.

56 Warner Assembly of God, 206 Third St., Warner

57 Webbers Falls Municipal, 212 N. Hwy. 100, Webbers Falls

58 Webbers Falls Municipal, 212 N. Hwy. 100, Webbers Falls

59 Warner Assembly of God, 206 Third St., Warner

60 Green Valley Baptist Church, 19702 S. Ross Road, Webbers Falls

61 Summit First Baptist Church, First and Broadway, Summit

64 Porum Senior Citizens Center, 110 N. Second St., Porum

CHEROKEE COUNTY

01 St. Brigid Catholic Church, 807 Crafton St., Tahlequah

02 Calvary Assembly of God, 1005 E. First St., Tahlequah

03 Southside Baptist Church, 300 Parker St., Tahlequah

04 Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave., Tahlequah

05 Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave., Tahlequah

06 Keys Community Building, 19083 E. 840 Road, Keys

07 Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave., Tahlequah

08 Scenic Rivers Building, 15971 Hwy. 10, Tahlequah

09 Cookson Methodist Church, 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road, Cookson

10 Keys Community Building, 19083 E. 840 Road, Park Hill

11 Shady Grove School, 1042 W. Shady Grove Road, Hulbert

12 Lowrey Volunteer Fire Department, 9775 82A Hwy., Tahlequah

13 Briggs School, 17210 S. 569 Road, Tahlequah

14 Lost City Community Building, 13251 N. Lost City Road, Hulbert

15 Norwood Baptist Church, 20980 Hwy. 80, Hulbert

16 Peggs Community Center, 11050 E. Hickory Ave., Peggs

17 Crescent Valley Baptist Church, 25641 S. Crescent Valley Road, Tahlequah

18 River Valley Baptist Church, 8229 N. Hwy. 10, Tahlequah

19 Crescent Valley Baptist Church, 25641 S. Crescent Valley Road, Tahlequah

20 UKB Wellness Center, 8263 W. Keetoowah Circle, Tahlequah

21 Welling General Baptist Activity Building, 20445 S. 560 Road, Welling

22 Tenkiller School, 25106 E. 863 Road, Welling

23 Grace and Peace Fellowship, 8198 N. 450 Road, Hulbert

25 Hulbert City Hall, 111 W. Main St., Hulbert

McINTOSH COUNTY

102 Church of Christ, 309 E. Gentry Ave., Checotah

103 Checotah Senior Citizen Center, 414 W. Gentry, Checotah

104 Onapa Fire Station, 110847 Old Hwy. 69 S., Checotah

201 Eufaula Memorial Library, 301 S. First St., Eufaula

203 Under One Roof, 107 McKinley, Eufaula

205 Texanna Fire Department, Texanna Road, Eufaula

307 Vivian Area Fire Department, 411806 Hwy 9, Eufaula

310 Hanna Community Center, P.O. Box 236, Hanna

311 Stidham Baptist Church, 113847 S. 4110 Rd., Eufaula

312 Salem Baptist Church, 397986 E. 1130 Rd, Henryetta

313 Linda K. Been Residence, 402949 E. 1085 Rd., Henryetta

314 Brush Hill Baptist Church, 109985 Hwy. 150, Checotah

315 Hitchita Fire Department, P.O. Box 110, Hitchita

316 Elm Grove Baptist Church, 414940 E. 1040 Rd, Council Hill

WAGONER COUNTY

203 First Assembly of God, 1998 W. Hwy. 51, Wagoner

204 Twin Oaks Baptist Church, 70076 S. 330 Road, Wagoner

205 Twin Oaks Baptist Church, 70076 S. 330 Road, Wagoner

206 Twin Oaks Baptist Church, 70076 S. 330 Road, Wagoner

207 Union Baptist Church, 511 S.W. Fifth St., Wagoner

208 Wagoner Church of God, 115 S. State St., Wagoner

209 Venue at Taylor Ferry, 33914 Hwy. 51, Wagoner

210 Okay First Baptist Church, 7530 N. 37th St. E., Okay

310 Stone Bluff Senior Citizens Center, 19249 U.S. Hwy. 64, Haskell

312 Porter Civic Center, 529 S. Main, Porter

313 Porter Civic Center, 529 S. Main, Porter

