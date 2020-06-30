Hundreds of voters cast ballots Saturday, the third and final day of early voting on statewide primaries.
By the end of polling Saturday afternoon, Muskogee County Election Board reported 164 people cast ballots, bringing the three-day total to 813.
The Cherokee County Election Board reported 255 people voting on Saturday, 540 people voting on Friday and 500 on Thursday, bringing the three-day total to 1,295.
Wagoner County reported 269 ballots cast Saturday, bringing the three-day total to 1,328.
McIntosh County reported 50 ballots cast Saturday, bringing the three-day total to 322.
Polls will be open Tuesday for primary races, Muskogee's mayoral runoff and strong-mayor proposition, State Question 802, U.S. senate and representatives, State senate and representatives, as well as races for Hilldale, Braggs and Haskell school boards.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY
Precinct, Polling Place, Address
5 Bethany Presbyterian Church, 2000 Haskell Blvd.
7 Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 2401 Haskell Blvd.
9 Chandler Road Church of Christ, 3507 Chandler Road
11 The Salvation Army, 700 Independence St.
13 York Street Christian Church, 1125 S. York St.
17 Rayfield Baptist Church, 601 Indianapolis Ave.
21 Boston Avenue Baptist Church, 201 S. 30th St.
22 American Legion, 4012 W. Broadway.
23, Martin Luther King Center, 627 N. Third St.
28 24th Street Family Church, 2410 N. 24th St.
33 Central Church of Christ, 402 W. Main St., Haskell
36 Taft Resource Center, 208 W. Seminole, Taft
37 Timothy Baptist Church, 5530 W. Okmulgee Ave.
38 Indian Capital Technology Center, 2403 N. 41st St. E.
40 Fort Gibson Church of Christ, 806 S. Lee St., Fort Gibson.
44 Emmanuel Pentecostal Church, 100 Buce Ave., Braggs
45 Rural Water District 2, 2310 S. Woodland Road.
46 First Assembly of God, 3100 Gulick St.
47 Lifepoint Church, 2200 S. 32nd St.
49 Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee Drive
50 Boynton Community Center, 200 W. Kenefick, Boynton
51 Council Hill Community Center, Hwy. 72 and Main Street, Council Hill
52 Wainwright School, 100 Walnut St., Wainwright
53 Oktaha Fire Department, 215 S. Main St., Oktaha
55, New Hope Assembly of God, 110 W. 58th St. S.
56 Warner Assembly of God, 206 Third St., Warner
57 Webbers Falls Municipal, 212 N. Hwy. 100, Webbers Falls
59 Warner Assembly of God, 206 Third St., Warner
60 Green Valley Baptist Church, 19702 S. Ross Road, Webbers Falls
61 Summit First Baptist Church, First and Broadway, Summit
64 Porum Senior Citizens Center, 110 N. Second St., Porum
CHEROKEE COUNTY
01 St. Brigid Catholic Church, 807 Crafton St., Tahlequah
02 Calvary Assembly of God, 1005 E. First St., Tahlequah
03 Southside Baptist Church, 300 Parker St., Tahlequah
04 Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave., Tahlequah
06 Keys Community Building, 19083 E. 840 Road, Keys
08 Scenic Rivers Building, 15971 Hwy. 10, Tahlequah
09 Cookson Methodist Church, 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road, Cookson
10 Keys Community Building, 19083 E. 840 Road, Park Hill
11 Shady Grove School, 1042 W. Shady Grove Road, Hulbert
12 Lowrey Volunteer Fire Department, 9775 82A Hwy., Tahlequah
13 Briggs School, 17210 S. 569 Road, Tahlequah
14 Lost City Community Building, 13251 N. Lost City Road, Hulbert
15 Norwood Baptist Church, 20980 Hwy. 80, Hulbert
16 Peggs Community Center, 11050 E. Hickory Ave., Peggs
17 Crescent Valley Baptist Church, 25641 S. Crescent Valley Road, Tahlequah
18 River Valley Baptist Church, 8229 N. Hwy. 10, Tahlequah
19 Crescent Valley Baptist Church, 25641 S. Crescent Valley Road, Tahlequah
20 UKB Wellness Center, 8263 W. Keetoowah Circle, Tahlequah
21 Welling General Baptist Activity Building, 20445 S. 560 Road, Welling
22 Tenkiller School, 25106 E. 863 Road, Welling
23 Grace and Peace Fellowship, 8198 N. 450 Road, Hulbert
25 Hulbert City Hall, 111 W. Main St., Hulbert
McINTOSH COUNTY
102 Church of Christ, 309 E. Gentry Ave., Checotah
103 Checotah Senior Citizen Center, 414 W. Gentry, Checotah
104 Onapa Fire Station, 110847 Old Hwy. 69 S., Checotah
201 Eufaula Memorial Library, 301 S. First St., Eufaula
203 Under One Roof, 107 McKinley, Eufaula
205 Texanna Fire Department, Texanna Road, Eufaula
307 Vivian Area Fire Department, 411806 Hwy 9, Eufaula
310 Hanna Community Center, P.O. Box 236, Hanna
311 Stidham Baptist Church, 113847 S. 4110 Rd., Eufaula
312 Salem Baptist Church, 397986 E. 1130 Rd, Henryetta
313 Linda K. Been Residence, 402949 E. 1085 Rd., Henryetta
314 Brush Hill Baptist Church, 109985 Hwy. 150, Checotah
315 Hitchita Fire Department, P.O. Box 110, Hitchita
316 Elm Grove Baptist Church, 414940 E. 1040 Rd, Council Hill
WAGONER COUNTY
203 First Assembly of God, 1998 W. Hwy. 51, Wagoner
204 Twin Oaks Baptist Church, 70076 S. 330 Road, Wagoner
207 Union Baptist Church, 511 S.W. Fifth St., Wagoner
208 Wagoner Church of God, 115 S. State St., Wagoner
209 Venue at Taylor Ferry, 33914 Hwy. 51, Wagoner
210 Okay First Baptist Church, 7530 N. 37th St. E., Okay
310 Stone Bluff Senior Citizens Center, 19249 U.S. Hwy. 64, Haskell
312 Porter Civic Center, 529 S. Main, Porter
