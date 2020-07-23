Voter registration deadline looms

Residents eligible to vote in the Aug. 25 runoff election must be registered by Friday in order to cast a ballot.
Muskogee County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach said applicants must be U.S. citizens, reside in Oklahoma, and be at least 18 years old to become registered voters. Those who have yet to register and those who need to change their registration must mail a completed Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked by midnight July 31.
Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted and processed after Aug. 25.
Forms are available at the County Election Board office, 400 W. Broadway, Room 120, and at most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries. Applications also are available at www.elections.ok.gov.
