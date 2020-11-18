Voter registration open for Cherokee Nation citizens

June 5, 2021 is the next election for Cherokee Nation. Are you registered to vote for the Cherokee Nation Election?
Persons who are Cherokee Nation citizens, and at least 18 years old or will be 18 on June 5, 2021 may apply to become a registered voter by the deadline of March 31.
Persons who have never been registered to vote before or who are not currently registered in the District of their residence and persons who are registered but who need to change their registration information may apply by filling out and submitting a Cherokee Nation Voter Registration Application form on or before the voter registration deadline. Voters with a new 911 address will need to complete a Voter Registration Application form updating their new address information on or before the voter registration deadline.
The Election Commission is reaching out to the citizens of the Cherokee Nation who want to vote in the upcoming General Election on June 5, and the General Run-off if one is necessary. Should a General Run-off be necessary, it will be held on July 24.
Citizens are encouraged to check with the Election Commission office and to verify the information is correct.
Voter registration closes for the General Election on the last business day of March 2021. Voter registration forms can be requested or submitted in-person, by US Mail, E-mail, and fax. The voter registration forms are available in the Election Commission Office and on the Cherokee Nation's website. The contact information for the Cherokee Nation Election Commission: P.O. Box 1188, Tahlequah, OK 74465-1188; Phone: (918) 458-5899, or Toll Free: 1-800-353-2895; Fax: (918) 458-6101; Website: https://election.cherokee.org; E-mail: election-commission@cherokee.org/.
The Election Commission responds in writing to every person who submits an application for voter registration. The response is either a Voter Notification Card listing the new voter's District number, or a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application for voter registration was not approved. Any person who has submitted a voter registration application and who has not received a response within 30 days should contact the Election Commission office.
