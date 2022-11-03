Voters cast early ballots

Hundreds of people lined up at area election boards Wednesday to cast early ballots for the general election.
Muskogee County Election Board reported 530 people cast ballots on Wednesday.
Cherokee County Election Board reported 914 people cast ballots.
Wagoner County Election Board reported 1,215 people casting early ballots; 814 were in Broken Arrow and 401 were in Wagoner.
McIntosh County Election Board reported 208 people casting early ballots.
Early voting continues from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
