Voters flock to election boards to cast ballots

Several thousand people have cast early ballots in the four-county area over the past three days.
Muskogee County Election Board reported 451 people casting ballots on Friday, bringing the three-day total to 1,471.
Cherokee County Election Board reported 750 people casting ballots on Friday, bringing the three-day total to 2,492.
Wagoner County Election Board reported 963 early ballots, including 713 in Broken Arrow and 250 in Wagoner. The three-day total for both polling places is 3,181.
McIntosh County Election Board reported 153 early ballots on Friday, bringing the three-day total to 542.
Early voting continues from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.