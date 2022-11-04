Voters flock to election boards to cast ballots

Your vote counts

Several thousand people have cast early ballots in the four-county area over the past three days.

Muskogee County Election Board reported 451 people casting ballots on Friday, bringing the three-day total to 1,471.

Cherokee County Election Board reported 750 people casting ballots on Friday, bringing the three-day total to 2,492.

Wagoner County Election Board reported 963 early ballots, including 713 in Broken Arrow and 250 in Wagoner. The three-day total for both polling places is 3,181.

McIntosh County Election Board reported 153 early ballots on Friday, bringing the three-day total to 542.

Early voting continues from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

