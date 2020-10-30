Porum residents Anna and Marvin Adams had a reason to vote early Thursday morning at Muskogee Civic Center.
“We thought the line would be even longer in Porum on election day,” Marvin Adams said.
What the two encountered Thursday morning was one line stretching one way and back along entire width of the Civic Center lobby, then crowding the area leading into the arena.
A total of 1,197 cast early absentee ballots Thursday, the first day of early voting, at Muskogee Civic Center.
In Wagoner County, a total 1,991 people cast ballots by 5 p.m. Thursday at two polling places, the Wagoner County Election Board and Heritage United Methodist Church.
McIntosh County reported 502 people casting ballots on Thursday.
Cherokee County reported 900.
Early voting continues 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Betsy Smith of Fort Gibson recalled how crowded the polling place at Fort Gibson Church of Christ was on Election Day 2016. She said her husband waited two hours to vote then.
Upon seeing Thursday morning crowds at Muskogee Civic Center, Smith said, “I was shocked.”
“But I’m here now, so I might as well stay,” she said.
Johnny Rawlings, who called himself a “staunch Trump supporter,” said he waited at least two hours to vote.
“We have to bottle-neck through one lady,” he said, referring to an Muskogee County Election Board worker.
Three Muskogee County Election Board employees worked at two tables, confirming voter identification and in-person absentee ballot applications.
The board set up at least 125 voting booths on the arena floor. Even with the crowds in the lobby, most were empty Thursday morning.
“We’re moving people in and out as fast as we can,” said Muskogee County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach. “We have people coming in who are not registered at all. In a perfect world, people would be zipping through there.”
Election Board worker Ashlee Cumbey walked along the voter line, handing out in-person absentee ballot applications. Several voters held the applications against the wall to fill them out.
Several people were told to remove hats that bore names of specific candidates. A sign on a Civic Center post says it’s a crime to have any types of political materials within 300 feet of a ballot box. This includes hats, scarves, clothing, buttons, masks or accessories. Violations are punishable by up to one year in jail or $10,000 in fines or both.
Elaine Paine of Muskogee said this election is “too important to miss.”
“I think we need a different president, one that we can put faith into,” Paine said.
Lisa McManus said she came early “because this is a very important election.”
“We want Trump to win,” she said, adding that she has been voting since she was 18.
Gwen Session chose not to say who she’d vote for.
“I didn’t expect this many to be here,” she said. “Maybe a lot of people are laid off.”
Session was willing to wait a long time.
“I vote every chance I get, school, municipal,” she said. “I don’t need coffee for this morning.”
