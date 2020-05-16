Summerfest, a fixture in Wagoner for 60 years, has been canceled for this year because of concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've been trying to decide since the middle of March on what we were going to do," said Kristen Mallett, Wagoner Chamber of Commerce executive director. "We waited until the the absolutely last day (Sunday). The board of directors made their decision and it's not one they made lightly."
Scheduled for June 4-6, Summerfest is one of the chamber's major fundraisers along with membership dues and sponsorships.
"Not only will this affect our funding but also the economy in Wagoner," Mallett said. "It's an event for the community to enjoy, but it also brings business to town and it helps increase our tax revenue."
In the meantime, another Wagoner event called Beats, Brews and BBQ will continue on Main Street in downtown as scheduled on June 12-13.
"We didn't really consider canceling it," said Samantha Call, the Downtown Wagoner Corporation director. "We had time to cancel if need be, but we waited until we got more of a definitive answer on what we needed to do. After talking with the mayor, we decided to move forward to have the event."
Mallett said the decision was made in considering the company that provides rides for the Summerfest carnival.
"They can't bring 60 or 70 employees here and then we would have to cancel," she said, "We had to be able to let the carnival know."
Mallett also feels the cancellation personally. She attended the event when she was a child.
"I really am disappointed and it breaks my heart to break that tradition," she said. "Right now, we're in unprecedented waters. We're just trying to make the right call."
Mallett said next year's Summerfest will go on as planned, and the 60th anniversary will be celebrated at that time.
Call said the June 12-13 event is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society with 48 cook teams vying for over $8,000 in prize money. Teams are coming from Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, Colorado, Minnesota, North and South Dakota as well as Oklahoma.
Call said the event drew 500 people last year, adding this year everyone will need to be cautious.
"We will be adhering to sanitation and disinfecting protocols and social distance guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control," Call said. "We will provide hand washing/hand sanitizing facilities for our volunteers and attendees."
The event will also have a local event for Wagoner residents on June 12.
"Cash, bragging rights and free entry into next year's professional contest are up for grabs," Call said. "Our event is like a restaurant: get in line, get your taster kit ($5), your food and go. We're not going to do anything to make people hang around the area."
If you go
WHAT: Beats, Brews and BBQ.
WHEN: June 12-13.
WHERE: Main Street in downtown Wagoner.
COST: $5 for taster kit, $50 for entry fee into contest.
INFORMATION: (918) 577-1772 or DowntownWagoner.org.
