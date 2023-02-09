Wagoner celebrates Black History Month with author Patricia Jackson

WAGONER – The City of Wagoner is pleased to present author Patricia Jackson for a book signing. In celebration of Black History Month, Jackson will be presenting a program and signing her latest book, "We Were There Lincoln School."
The program and book signing will be from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 18, at the Wagoner History Center, 122 S. Main St., in downtown Wagoner.
Jackson is a native daughter of Wagoner, now living in Houston, Texas. For the past 40 years, she has kept in touch with the alums of Lincoln School. After a visit to her beloved hometown, she grew nostalgic for her youth and former teachers and church leaders who gave her a solid foundation for life's journey.
"I was inspired to share their stories with my own," Jackson said. "I resolved to do so in a manner I prayed would honor the unique experience we all shared as partakers of what can be described as both the most unifying and divisive period within modern history. The beauty of the black community's history juxtaposed with the horrors we've endured is that we have always maintained the supernatural ability to demonstrate resilience while rejoicing and clinging to hope, no matter what. My sincere hope is that those to whom I have dedicated this special literary work about my beloved Lincoln School will receive it in the spirit of honor and respect with which I carefully crafted it."
"In addition to Ms. Jackson, Mayor A.J. Jones will speak on Wagoner's early black-owned newspaper publishers, and there will be a tribute to former Lincolnites during the program," said Wagoner City Councilor Steven L. Rhoden.
In addition, Union Baptist Church and St. James Episcopal Church of Wagoner will provide light refreshments and music.
Lincoln School was Wagoner's all-Black school. Desegregated in 1965, Jackson and her classmates continue to hold their beloved Lincoln School in high regard, even as it existed against the backdrop of all too familiar times of turbulent racial relations. "We were There - The Story of an All-American Black School During The Desegregation Era." Jackson invites you to see and hear "Wagoner's Black History Program/Book Signing: Honoring our History, Living in our Liberty, Reclaiming our Royalty."
