Wagoner Chamber honors teen as Hero of the Year

WAGONER — Over his 13 years, Kaleb Dorr has endured countless blood transfusions, 16 surgeries and 132 nights in the hospital, said Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce President Megan Muehlenweg.
"Yet he handles it all like a champion," Muehlenweg said as she presented Kaleb with the Chamber's Hero of the Year award Thursday. The chamber held its 2020 annual Awards Banquet outdoors at the Patio on the Hill south of Wagoner.
The son of Dennis and Kimberly Dorr, Kaleb was born with absent radius syndrome, a rare disorder characterized by the absence of forearm bones and a shortage of platelets that clot the blood.
"After all he has been through, Kaleb remains positive with a fierce determination and persistence to face all that may come his way," Muehlenweg said.
Kaleb walked to the podium and accepted his plaque with a humble "thank you."
He showed his love of rodeo and team roping by wearing a gray cowboy hat and big belt buckle.
Kimberly Dorr told banquet-goers her son could not have undergone the surgeries without community support.
"We appreciate everything, every thought, every prayer, every good vibe, everything everyone sent our way," Dorr said.
She teared up, saying "as you can see, he's doing phenomenally great."
Dorr said Kaleb's most recent round of surgeries took place in West Palm Beach, Florida, over 75 days. In addition to surgery on both legs, Kaleb did physical therapy five days a week.
"Things happen because of COVID, and it couldn't have been more of a blessing to have Dad with us the whole time during the surgeries," she said. "It was hard, But we made it, and now he is able to walk up here straight, and he gained about 6 inches in height."
Muehlenweg said Kaleb has competed in roping contests in Oklahoma Texas and Nevada.
"He loves to participate in Ellington Preschool Western Days by showing the teachers and kids how to rope," she said.
Kaleb said he especially likes the heeling part of team roping, when the roper ropes the calve's feet.
"It gets your adrenaline going," the Wagoner Middle School student said.
He said his advice for team ropers is to "practice a lot and be patient. Buy a good horse."
The Wagoner Chamber honored retired hospital materials manager Ron Thorne as Citizen of the Year. Muehlenweg said Thorne serves on boards for the Wagoner Community Outreach and the Lincoln Enrichment Center.
"He volunteers his time for Brighter Futures and can be found driving the kids around in the Brighter Futures bus," she said.
Thorne said he feels unworthy of the award.
"I see so many people who deserve this," he said.
Thorne challenged banquet-goers to respond to families in need.
"We need to, as we see these needs, respond and seek solutions to them," he said. "Get more involved. We need more volunteers, churches could, schools could and the outreach programs and organizations."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.