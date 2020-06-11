The Wagoner Chamber of Commerce will present a candidates forum at 6 p.m. June 18 at Wagoner Civic Center.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, attendees will be limited to candidates, chamber staff and chamber board members. The forum will be recorded and published virtually June 22 via YouTube and Facebook.
The intent of this forum is to allow our members and the community an opportunity to become educated and informed about the candidates seeking the offices listed above.
Chamber members with dues current will have the opportunity to submit questions to us for the candidates. Members and board members will have until 4:30 p.m. June 12 to submit questions by email.
Questions should be sent to chamber@thecityofwagoner.org.
