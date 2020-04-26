Wagoner Chamber program helps out senior citizens during pandemic

The Adopt a Senior program in Wagoner has become a family affair for the Goforth family. Ashley Goforth along with her husband and four children deliver a hot meal daily to an 87-year-old woman. The Goforth children include, from left, 12-year-old Brie, 11-year-old Kaden, 8-year-old Lane and 6-year-old Gracie. The program was organized by Kristen Mallett, Wagoner Chamber of Commerce executive director.