Wagoner Chamber program helps out senior citizens during pandemic

Rhonda Moore has a double perspective on reaching out to help.
"I've been on the receiving end of somebody in need and someone helped me," said Moore, of Wagoner. "Kristen (Mallett, executive director of the Wagoner Chamber of Commerce) contacts me when she has somebody in need."
Moore and other members of the Wagoner First United Methodist Church jump into action to bring hot food or other items to senior citizens who need assistance and are staying home during the pandemic or cannot get food delivered by any other means.
The program is appropriately called Adopt a Senior Citizen.
Mallett, the program's coordinator, came up with the idea when she found out senior citizens needed help. She began arranging volunteers to go and provide assistance.
"If you need a roll of toilet paper, just call out with what you need, and I will get a volunteer I know that I can trust," Mallettt said. "I'm not going to send just anybody to a vulnerable senior citizen's home. They'll be somebody I know through the chamber, or they're friends. It will be a credible person."
One of those friends Mallett called upon was Ashley Goforth. Goforth jumped at the chance to help and signed up to deliver hot food to an 87-year-old woman each day for the rest of this month.
"When I was little, my mom would always send me to this little lady's house that lived down the street," Goforth said. "I always remember her. I saw the need and thought be nice for our family paying it forward. A lot of seniors can't get out."
Goforth takes her whole family, including her husband and four children, to deliver to the woman at 4 p.m.
"The thought of someone in their house going hungry and not able to leave because nobody's able to come to their door is heartbreaking," she said.
Mallett started the program about three weeks ago. She estimates it serves 15 senior citizens.
"We had a (Chamber of Commerce) virtual membership meeting and this was one of the questions or needs that was identified," she said. "Nobody stepped up, and I decided we would do it as a chamber on an interim basis. We're more than happy to do it."
Goforth said she's happy to keep doing it and helping the woman.
"I'll still do it as long as the need is there," she said.
Moore may have summed it up the best about the program.
"This is something we're called to do," she said. "God wants to share his love by helping other people."
