Wagoner Chamber of Commerce has been updating its website.
"The site went up at the first of year and fine-tuning to suit our and the members' needs," said Kristen Mallett, the chamber's executive director. "We don't have to go through our web designer every time we want to make a change to the website."
The site, www.thecityofwagoner.org, also includes a link for COVID-19 resources including restaurants that have take-out/delivery services and health-related information.
"It's not just for our members but also for the citizens of Wagoner," Mallett said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.