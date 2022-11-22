WAGONER — Wagoner Rose Garden Club is bringing back the Christmas Home tour.
After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, five Wagoner residents will open the homes on Sunday to show their decorations.
Paula Templeton of the Garden Club said this is a labor of lover for not just the residents but the club members, as well.
"The proceeds benefit several organizations in Wagoner," she said. "Wagoner Area Neighbors, Wagoner Community Outreach and Blue Star Mothers are just a few of the beneficiaries."
Ashley LaBoube, mother of three boys, has old and new decorations on display to go along with her remodeled home.
"Some of the decorations are 20 years old," she said. "Some of them are new, some are a smorgasbord. You pick up some things here and there."
She also said she decorates for her husband. While she is not finished decorating, she said she will have everything up by Sunday.
"He loves Christmas. It's his favorite time of the year," LaBoube said. "A lot of this I do for him. I enjoy the decorating part, but he will just sit in here and enjoy it."
She also has a porcelain nativity scene that belonged to her mother.
"That's one of my favorite pieces," she said. "My house before this, I decorated very little because it was not made for it. This house has been more fun because I've been able to do it a ton.
"A lot of my decor I just kept in boxes last year, but this year I got everything out. It was a lot more fun."
Pebble Wisdom said her house is almost complete. The mother of four, one son and three daughters including twins, said there are just a couple of things that need tidying up.
With her son away at college, she said some of the decorations are done by her girls, including the ones above the desk.
"The Christmas trees were painted by the girls," Wisdom said. "Each one painted a tree. I'll probably never have a matching tree as long as the kids are home."
Wisdom also said she has trouble deciding what to put up.
"It's just too much fun getting them out," she said. "The girls' rooms are what's left to do, but they will be ready in time."
