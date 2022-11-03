Wagoner Christmas Parade pays honor to pets

The Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce presents the 2022 Wagoner Christmas Parade, a Parade of Lights and Characters.
The parade will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 1.
The 2022 grand marshal is Dr. Larry Peters who retired from the Animal Clinic of Wagoner in early 2022. His love and dedication to animals in our community inspired this year’s parade theme. This year’s theme is “Here comes Santa Paws.” Entrants are encouraged to decorate their entry with their favorite furry friend in mind!
The chamber is accepting applications for the parade. It is free to enter and you do not have to be a chamber member. The entry deadline is 4 p.m. Nov. 25.
The chamber office is closed the week of Thanksgiving, Nov. 21-25 , so entrants are encouraged to sign up online at www.wagonerchamber.org/events/wagoner-christmas-parade/. In-person registration is available at the Civic Center during business hours from now until Nov. 18.
Entrant lineup will begin at 6 p.m. on North Story Avenue. The parade route will go down Cherokee Street and turn onto South Main Street.
Prizes: Plaques will be awarded for the first three places in each category and overall grand prize winner.
Cash awards will be given to the top three floats in each category. The categories are Civic/Nonprofit, Commercial, Youth/School. Top overall float will win a $300 Grand Prize; 1st place: $100, 2nd place: $75 and 3rd place: $50.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.