Wagoner Community Hospital awarded RCORP grant

Wagoner Community Hospital recently applied for and was awarded a Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP) Planning Grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration. The purpose of the grant is to expand the capacity of rural communities to engage high-risk populations and provide Substance Use Disorder (SUD) and Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) prevention. The primary partners for this grant are Cherokee Nation Behavioral Health, CREOKS Behavioral Health Services, Wagoner Family Service Council, and the Reckless Saints of Nowhere.
Suzanne M. Salichs, PH.D., joined the Wagoner Community Hospital team in December to lead the administration of the grant. During January and February, she will be coordinating a Community Needs Assessment and Gap Analysis and will draw from local expertise to design sustainable approaches to reduce the burden of opioid and alcohol use and abuse in Wagoner County. The hospital team will develop a Strategic Plan and Action Plan based on results of the Community Needs Assessment and Gap Analysis.
"Wagoner Community Hospital is excited to receive the RCORP Grant and undertake this important work with valued community stakeholders to address the issues surrounding substance use and opioid use in Wagoner," said Jimmy Leopard, CEO, Wagoner Community Hospital.
Community stakeholders such as law enforcement, emergency services, primary health providers, substance use providers, recovery providers, health departments, child welfare agencies, and persons in recovery are invited to participate. If you are interested in getting involved, or for information, contact Dr. Salichs, (918) 614-5523.
This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $200,000, 100 percent funded by HRSA/HHS.
