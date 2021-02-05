Wagoner Community Hospital applied for and was awarded a Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP) Planning Grant in 2020 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration. The purpose of the grant is to expand the capacity of rural communities to engage high-risk populations and provide Substance Use Disorder (SUD) and Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) prevention in Wagoner County. The primary partners for this grant are the Wagoner County Family Service Council, CREOKS Behavioral Health Services, the Reckless Saints of Nowhere, and Cherokee Nation Behavioral Health. A series of meetings will take place via Zoom to solicit community input and have meaningful dialogue relating to Substance Use Disorder (SUD) and Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) prevention, treatment, and recovery services in Wagoner County. The schedule for the online meetings is as follows:
Saturday, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, 1 p.m.
Members of the community are invited to participate in all of the meetings by accessing this web link: https://1 inh..Lixcentral.com/u/c3 73ca I f/pCJ i'VIAbclg6.\GS BH£\\ 8Y9C g?u=http" ck :lAck 2Flk 2Fcre ob.zoom.u. The meeting ID number is 872 173 3890.
In addition, an electronic survey will soon be available on the Wagoner Community Hospital website and on the websites of the grant partners. Paper surveys will also be available at various locations throughout Wagoner County.
For additional information about the Zoom meetings and the RCORP Planning Grant, or to request a paper survey, please contact Dr. Suzanne M. Salichs, of Wagoner Community Hospital, at (918) 614-5523.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.