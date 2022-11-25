Wagoner Community Hospital receives Performance Leadership Award for Quality

As part of the National Rural Health Day celebration, Wagoner Community Hospital announced it has been recognized with 2022 Performance Leadership Award for the excellence in quality. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor top quartile performance (e.g., 75th percentile or above) among rural hospitals in Quality, Outcomes and Patient Perspective.
"The mission of Wagoner Health is to provide quality health care with courtesy and compassion. This Performance Leadership Award is evidence of our commitment and ability to deliver high quality health care services for our patients. I am extremely proud of our physicians and caregivers who make this possible,” said Jimmy Leopard, CEO.
The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX™ data is trusted and relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas impacting hospital operations and finance.
“Although the last two years have placed unprecedented pressure on the rural health safety net, the dedication to serving the community that we’re so accustomed to seeing from rural hospitals across the country hasn’t wavered,” says Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Let us celebrate the power of rural on National Rural Health Day and honor the facilities working tirelessly to provide access to high quality health care services to their communities.”
Wagoner Community Hospital is a progressive 100-bed acute care hospital with a large network of primary care and specialty providers serving the northeast Oklahoma region.
