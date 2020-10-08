Wagoner County collision kills one

A person whose name and other information was not released, was killed in a collision on U.S. 69 just south of 81st Street in Wagoner County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 9:33 p.m. Wednesday. James Kuykendall, 56, of Lake Jackson, Texas, was driving southbound on U.S. 69, and the person in the other vehicle was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro northbound. The driver of the Camaro attempted to turn left and failed to yield to the oncoming 1997 Kenworth semi Kuykendall was driving. Kuykendall was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt, but the driver of the Camaro was not, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.