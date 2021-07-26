Caddo Police have a Wagoner woman in custody in connection with a homicide in Rocky Point on Monday.
Sabrina L. Spurlock, 29, of Wagoner was apprehended by Caddo Police after fleeing Rocky Point with her two children Mason Warden, 8, and Marley Warden, 6, both of Wagoner. An Amber Alert was issued for the children and later canceled when the children were found safe when Spurlock was taken into custody.
Deputies were dispatched Monday to the 31300 Block of East 682 Road in reference to a shooting that had occurred. Upon deputies arriving on scene, they found that Spurlock had shot a male and fled the residence. Deputies started administering CPR on the victim until Wagoner EMS could arrive on scene.
Wagoner EMS arrived on scene, and a short time later the victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead. The suspect drove to the victims residence, shot him, and then fled the scene with the two children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.