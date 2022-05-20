Wagoner County deputies participating in Click It or Ticket campaign

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office will participate in the nationwide enforcement campaign to remind people to wear their seat belts. This period will begin May 23 and conclude on June 5.
Statistics show that 54.8 % of all vehicle fatality victims were not using safety belts or child restraint devices. Among the 24,874 people injured in crashes in 2020, 2,106 were not restrained. Please ensure that you buckle up for safety while on the roadways. Drive safely and courteously!
