An emergency can happen at any time. When it does, are you prepared?
From knowing what to do when a tornado strikes, power goes out, a water pipe breaks or fire breaks out to establishing a fire exit plan, checking smoke detector batteries and updating insurance policies, preparedness is key to working through the situation.
These and many more topics will be addressed during the 10th Annual Wagoner County Emergency Preparedness and Safety Expo from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Coweta Intermediate High School, 14699 S. 30th E. Ave. The event is co-hosted by the Coweta Chamber of Commerce and Wagoner County Emergency Management and presented by ONEOK, our Title Investor.
Nearly 60 vendors will showcase their products and services to the community in the I-High gymnasium and in the outdoor parking lot. Corporate investors include Mercy Regional EMS, SERVPRO of Mayes and Wagoner Counties/SERVPRO of Muskogee and McIntosh Counties, Verizon/Discount Cell, Firstar Bank, BancFirst, Redbud Physical Therapy, Indian Capital Technology Center and Pafford Medical Services.
Meanwhile, Our Blood Institute will conduct a Wagoner County Schools Blood Drive Challenge in the I-High Commons Area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Donate in the name of your favorite school in Coweta, Wagoner, Porter and Okay and help the district earn points for cash awards sponsored by the Expo and BancFirst Coweta. School affiliation is not required to donate.
OBI officials say there is a critical need for blood in facilities all across Oklahoma. Donors who give will receive a special “Save the Humans – Give Blood” alien-themed t-shirt and a free admission ticket to the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.
At 9:45 a.m. opening ceremonies will be held in the parking lot for the 2023 Wagoner County Firefighter Combat Challenge, a competition for firefighters to demonstrate their skills, agility and stamina while competing for cash prizes. Bragging rights are also up for grabs!
The competition begins at 10 a.m. and will run throughout the day. Challenges include water combat, hose coupling, hose capture, bucket brigade, dead man drag and team pull. Corporate investors include Tulsa LifeFlight, Redbud Physical Therapy, Arvest Bank and Wagoner County District 3 Commissioner Tim Kelley.
The Wagoner County Emergency Preparedness Expo is an event the entire family can enjoy.
Chairman Sarah Wells said the goal of the Expo is to educate the general public on what to do in the event of an emergency. Accidents, tornadoes, hail, damaging winds and flooding can and will happen and may cause significant damage in their wake.
“We want to arm patrons with information on how to prevent potential accidents and be prepared for emergencies when they occur,” Wells said. “There are some things that are not preventable. We want to make sure people have access to resources to help get them through those challenging times.”
The expo will feature interactive displays and opportunities to get up-close looks at emergency service vehicles including fire trucks, police cars, storm chasing vehicles and helicopters.
There will be non-service provider vendors as well.
Returning to the Expo in 2023 will be a Community Easter Egg Hunt hosted by CrossPoint Baptist Church. Children are invited to bring their baskets and join in on the fun directly behind the Coweta Intermediate I-High. The 1 p.m. hunt is for newborn through first grade and the 1:15 p.m. hunt is for second through sixth grade.
Throughout the Expo, youngsters ages 12 and under can participate in a fun scavenger hunt. They will take maps around to each vendor in search of special stickers. When they find all 10 stickers, they will turn their maps in at the registration table. Two winners will be drawn to receive a new bicycle helmet from the Coweta Chamber of Commerce.
Kountry Boys Smoked Q, Chalita’s Mexican Tacos and Cactus Cones will offer concessions outdoors and, of course, there will be door prizes.
“The Wagoner County Emergency Preparedness Expo is a terrific opportunity for patrons to see what products and services are offered in our community and surrounding areas,” said Coweta Chamber Director Christy Wheeland. “Please mark your calendars and make plans to attend!”
Participating vendors to date include Allegiant Precast, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Cactus Cones, Camp Bandage, Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma, Century 21 First Choice Realty, Chalita’s Mexican Tacos, Chevron Phillips Chemical and Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue.
Others include Coweta Nutrition, Coweta Fire Department, Wagoner County Disabled American Veterans, Disaster Restoration Services, Easy Wireless, KountryBoy Smoked Q, News on 6, Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance, Firstar Bank, FNB Coweta, Freedom Insurance Group, Grand River Dam Authority, Green Country Federal Credit Union and Indian Capital Technology Center.
Also participating are Lannum Insurance Services, Life Done Better, Mercy Regional EMS, Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police, New Day Tornado Shelters, News on 6, Oklahoma Blood Institute, Oklahoma Center for Poison & Drug Information, Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and Oklahoma Department of Human Services.
Others are Oklahoma Task Force 1, ONEOK/Okie 811/OPAL, Pafford Medical Services, RCB Bank, Redbud Physical Therapy, SERVPRO of Mayes & Wagoner Counties, SERVPRO of SERVPRO of Muskogee & McIntosh Counties, Survivor Shelters, The Arrow Group, Tier One Roofing, Tulsa Life Flight, Tulsa Metro Women on Fire, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Verizon Wireless, Wagoner County Election Board, Wagoner County Emergency Management, Wagoner County Health Department, Wagoner County OSU Extension and the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office,
For more information, call the Coweta Chamber of Commerce at (918) 486-2513.
