Wagoner County extends burn ban

The Wagoner County Board of Commissioners extended the burn ban issued on Oct. 3 an additional six days.
The ban states it is unlawful for any person "to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wildlands or to build a campfire or bonfire or burn trash or other material that may cause a forest, grass, range crop or other wildfire."
Outdoor burning is unlawful during this period with exceptions listed below:
• Gas grills.
• Charcoal grills and smokers, if attended, on a minimum 10 feet by 10 feet concrete pad with water available and embers to be extinguished if grills or smokers are to be transported.
• Welding, if a permit is obtained from the local fire department and pressurized water is on stand-by and an observer is present.
