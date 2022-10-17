Wagoner County extends burn ban

Wagoner County Board of Commissioners on Monday extended its mandatory burn ban for an additional seven days.
The ban states it is unlawful for any person "to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wildlands or to build a campfire or bonfire or burn trash or other material that may cause a forest, grass, range crop or other wildfire."
Outdoor burning is unlawful during this period with exceptions listed below:
• Gas grills.
• Charcoal grills and smokers, if attended, on a minimum 10 feet by 10 feet concrete pad with water available and embers to be extinguished if grills or smokers are to be transported.
• Welding, if a permit is obtained from the local fire department and pressurized water is on stand-by and an observer is present.
