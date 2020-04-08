Wagoner County Health Department, in collaboration with the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), Wagoner County Emergency Management, Wagoner Police Department, Wagoner Fire Department, and Wagoner Public Schools will offer a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19.
The service will be available Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wagoner High School, 300 Bulldog Circle, Wagoner as supplies remain available.
To be eligible for testing, a person must be 16 or older, and currently experiencing a fever of 100.4F or greater, or have a cough or shortness of breath or be in close contact to a laboratory-confirmed positive case within the last 14 days. Clients age 16 and 17 must have parental or guardian consent.
“We are pleased to be offering the drive-thru testing site for local residents who are showing symptoms,” said Regional Administrative Director Maria Alexander. “There is no charge for testing and does not require insurance. We ask that individuals remain in their vehicle at all times. ”
For more information about the testing site, contact the Wagoner County Health Department at (918) 485-3022. To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at (877) 215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/.
