Wagoner County Health Department will offer a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Wagoner High School, 300 Bulldog Circle.
Tests will be administered as supplies remain available, according to a media release.
The health department operates the site in collaboration with the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), Wagoner County Emergency Management, Wagoner Police Department, Wagoner Fire Department and Wagoner Public Schools
To be eligible for testing, a person must be 16 or older, and currently experiencing a fever of 100.4F or greater, or have a cough or shortness of breath or be in close contact to a laboratory-confirmed positive case within the last 14 days. Clients age 16 and 17 must have parental or guardian consent.
“We are pleased to be offering the drive-thru testing site for local residents who are showing symptoms,” said Regional Administrative Director Maria Alexander. “There is no charge for testing and does not require insurance. We ask that individuals remain in their vehicle at all times.”
No appointment is necessary for the drive-thru, said Regional Public Information Officer Jessica Milberger.
For more information about the testing site, contact the Wagoner County Health Department at (918) 485-3022. To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at (877) 215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
If you go
WHAT: Drive-thru COVID-19 testing.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Wagoner High School, 300 Bulldog Circle.
