Michael Gwyn, 50, was sentenced Tuesday on two counts of child sexual abuse. He was given a sentence of 15 years on each count, with the counts to run consecutively.
“I am extremely proud of the work done by the Coweta Police Department in their investigation of this case,” said District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp. “I’m also grateful for the hard work and dedication demonstrated by Haley Robinson, the assistant district attorney who prosecuted this case.”
Gwyn was charged on Aug. 25, 2020, after a 14-year-old girl whom Gwyn knew told Coweta police officers that he had been touching her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her.
During the investigation, two other victims came forward with information about assaults they had endured from Gwyn when they were children. According to officers, the information from those victims shared very similar details to what Gwyn had done in this case, even though the victims had not discussed the case and two of the victims had never met one another.
“This case could not have been successful without the work of law enforcement and the bravery of a minor child and two other prior victims of the defendant,” Robinson said. “Even though this process has been hard, they have pushed forward and can now rest easy that their perpetrator will spend 30 years paying for what he did to them.”
Gwyn was found guilty after a bench trial before Wagoner County District Judge Douglas Kirkley in November of 2022.
Because Kirkley ordered the counts to run consecutively, Gwyn will have to serve more than 25 years before he is eligible for parole.
