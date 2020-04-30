As of this advisory, there are 3,618 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are eight additional deaths; five of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 23-April 28.
One in Wagoner County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
Two in Delaware County, both females in the 65 and older age group.
Two in McClain County, both females in the 65 and older age group.
One in Grady County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Mayes County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
There are 222 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 3,618
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 59,804
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 63,779
**Currently Hospitalized
291
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 715
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 5
Total Cumulative Deaths 222
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. April 30.
