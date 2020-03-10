Wagoner County man sentenced to life without parole
Updated
Cody Austin Thompson, 25, convicted in February for the murder of Brennon Davis, 15, was sentenced in Wagoner County District Court on Tuesday afternoon to life without parole for the crime of first-degree murder.
