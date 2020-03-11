WAGONER — Doug Durant remembers his late son Brennon Davis as a child who was a lot like his father and brothers.
“He loved to fish. That was his favorite thing to do,” Durant said. “He loved nature, being outdoors — he was just a typical kid.”
Davis, 15, was slain in 2017 by Cody Thompson, 26, and Joshua Herrington, 25, both of Okay. The pair drove Davis to Jackson Bay on Fort Gibson Lake and shot him multiple times with a revolver and a shotgun, then burned the corpse.
Thompson, convicted in February of first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse, was sentenced in Wagoner County District Court on Tuesday afternoon to life without parole alongside a seven-year concurrent sentence.
“I wanted the seven years to be consecutive,” said District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp. “I wanted him to still be serving time in Hell.”
Thompson’s sentencing concluded the three-year process of finding justice for Davis and his family — a process that remained at the forefront of Thorp’s mind throughout the trial, he said.
“My number one thing is I wanted justice for this family,” Thorp said. “It just feels good to be able to bring them this sentence. We can’t bring Brennon back, but we’re going to take his killer and warehouse him for the rest of his life.”
That was the conclusion sought by Davis’ family, according to an impact statement written by Davis’ mother, who has not otherwise spoken with media.
“Please don’t take away the only chance of peace of mind we have,” the statement read.
Thorp entreated District Judge Doug Kirkley to follow the jury’s recommended sentencing and prevent Thompson from seeking parole.
“It is the state position that the defendant receive life [sentencing],” Thorp said. “..he took a shotgun and blew the head off of a 15-year-old child.”
Thompson sat quietly next to his counsel, defense attorney Matthew Price. During pre-sentencing arguments, Price argued for the chance of parole, but Kirkley denied the opportunity.
Thompson was found guilty after a mistrial in February 2019 pushed his trial to February 2020. Throughout that trial, Thorp tied Thompson to the crime through Herrington’s testimony as well as a mountain of circumstantial evidence: Thompson’s ownership of the guns used in the crime, Thompson’s possession of a lighter used to burn the body, and Thompson lying to authorities.
The trial’s conclusion brought closure for Durant and the rest of Davis’ family, if nothing else, Durant said.
“Nothing’s ever going to bring him back — justice is just a word, but we got closure,” Durant said. “It feels like the weight of the world has been lifted off of us, that’s for sure. It’s the beginning of the healing process now. It’s a long way to go, but it’s a start.”
