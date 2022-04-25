A Wagoner man was struck by a vehicle and killed approximately 5 miles north of Wagoner, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Avery Michael Rogers, 40, was taken by Wagoner County EMS to Wagoner Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 12:25 a.m. Saturday at East 690 and South 297 roads. Rogers was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Richard Blackburn. The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Blackburn was not injured, the repot states.
