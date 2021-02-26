Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the homicide of Jeff Derrick and had asked for the public’s assistance to find a pickup that may be connected to Derrick's death. Derrick was staying at the Sleepy Traveler Motel in Wagoner since Feb. 12 before his death.
Derrick, 61, of Hulbert, was found dead in the parking lot area of Coal Creek Landing near the intersection of 275 Road and 110 Road on Saturday. He had been shot three times.
The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death a homicide.
Surveillance footage shows multiple parties coming and going from the victim’s hotel room between the hours of 6:08 p.m. and midnight. A red GMC truck also was seen arriving at the motel at 11:30 on Feb. 19 and at 8 a.m. Feb. 20, looking at the victim’s hotel room, and then leaving again.
The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a red GMC Sierra pickup with an extended cab, standard bed, and silver wheels. This vehicle and its occupant, believed to possibly be a male, were seen accessing a hotel room in Wagoner during the same time period as the last time Derrick was seen alive just outside the same hotel room.
If you or someone you know has information about Jeff Derrick, his whereabouts during the morning hours of Feb. 20, any known associates, any issues he may have had or any issues someone may have had with him, contact the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, (918) 485-3124 or Investigator Ben Noble at (918) 614-0882.
