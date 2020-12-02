Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to find a man who burglarized the Porter Town Hall early Wednesday morning and took a vehicle belonging to the town.
At approximately 3 a.m., a man believed to be white or Hispanic, used a spade shovel to break the glass out of a window of a gray Dodge Ram pickup owned by the town of Porter.
He then broke into the Porter Town Hall, broke into the water department office and a locked filing cabinet where he stole a money bag containing several hundred dollars.
The man is approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 200-250 pounds. He is broad shouldered with a unique and distinctive tattoo on the left side of his neck between the jawline and the collar. He was wearing blue jeans, dark-colored boots, a dark and white flannel or plaid-patterned shirt or jacket, a dark stocking cap and a face mask.
The suspect also stole a blue rain jacket, which he wore while he was inside the building but removed when he left the building. The rain jacket was not located at the scene and is believed to be in the possession of the suspect. Wagoner County Investigators have collected surveillance and latent prints from the scene.
It is believed that the suspect left eastbound on Oklahoma 51B.
The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office requests that the public take a close look at the pictures and contact the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office at (918) 485-3124 or Investigator Ben Noble directly at (918) 614-0882 with any information as to the identity of the suspect or the location of the stolen vehicle.
