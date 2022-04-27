Wagoner County Sheriff's Office hosting prescription drug take back

Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Region 5 Regional Prevention coordinator, Coweta Police Department, and Community Environment Enhancement and Development Corporation (CEEDC) to provide prescription disposal drop-off locations in Wagoner County.
The DEA Prescription Take Back Day is scheduled for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. There will be four locations available in Wagoner County. Wagoner, Okay, Porter, and Coweta will all have available drop-off locations.
There will also be free lock boxes at the locations to hand out on the day of the event to anyone that may need one. Make sure you have a safe home for your family by cleaning out the medicine cabinets and safely dispose of unwanted, unused, or expired medications.
Reminder: You can also dispose of medications anytime by taking them to the Wagoner County Courthouse, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Prescription Disposal Drop Box. The drop box is located on the east side of the courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.