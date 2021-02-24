Wagoner County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help

Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 61-year-old Hulbert man found dead in the parking lot area of Coal Creek Landing near the intersection of 275 Road and 110 Road on Saturday.
When officials arrived at the scene, they found Jeff Derrick with three gunshot wounds to his body. The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death a homicide.
If you or someone you know has any information about this homicide, they are encouraged to contact the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 485-3124, Investigator Ben Noble at (918) 614-0882 or you can submit a tip online at https://www.wagonercountyso.org/crime-tip. You may remain anonymous when reporting information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.