A woman wanted for killing her former Wagoner County roommate has been arrested in Wisconsin.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office says Kore Bommeli, 59, was taken into custody during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on a Wagoner County, Oklahoma, warrant for first-degree murder with deliberate intent and desecration of a corpse.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said the victim was reported missing last spring and that she and Adams lived together.
Bommeli, also known as Kore Adams, had reported Talina Galloway missing to Wagoner County law enforcement in mid-April last year. As investigators began their search, they realized Bommeli was exhibiting suspicious behavior and had been deceptive.
"Investigators soon realized that Kore Bommeli knew much more than she was sharing with investigators and she soon became a strong person of interest in the disappearance of Talina Galloway," said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott in a news conference Friday.
The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office later arrested Adams on several complaints, including carrying or being in possession of a firearm as a felon, destroying evidence and obstruction of investigation. Her bond was set at $150,000.
While out on bond for those charges, Bommeli has been living in the Town of Middleton, a suburb of Madison, Wisconsin's capital.
Wagoner County District Attorney Jack Thorp obtained an arrest warrant Thursday for Bommeli, who has been a prime suspect in the disappearance.
Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliot said Galloway’s body was found inside a freezer in Polk County, Arkansas, in December when a woman hiking in the area came upon a freezer that was taped up that concealed Galloway's remains.
Next will be the extradition process, but there was no word on when that would take place.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
