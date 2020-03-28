As of this advisory, there are 377 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. New counties with cases include Le Flore and Nowata counties. These counties will now be required to come into compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16.
There are an additional seven deaths in Oklahoma:
Two in Cleveland County: a male and female, both over age 65
Two in Tulsa County: a male and female, both over age 65
One in Oklahoma County: a female over age 65
One in Sequoyah County: a female in the 50-64 age group
One in Wagoner County: a female over age 65
There are 15 total deaths in the state.
On Thursday, COVID-19 testing supplies arrived in Oklahoma that will allow for 10,000 individuals to be tested in the coming weeks. Oklahoma State University (OSU) is bringing online lab capabilities by early next week that will allow the State, as a whole, to process roughly 2,800 COVID-19 tests a day. The University of Oklahoma is continuing to partner with the State to expand and bring online capabilities to process a significant number of COVID-19 tests in the coming weeks.
As of March 27, new regional drive-thru testing sites are open in four cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership, with two more sites being open by next week in Western Oklahoma. Information about those locations can be found here: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing
The state launched a website Friday to coordinate corporate PPE donations across the state to get critical protective equipment to health care professionals who are on the front lines of delivering COVID-19 care: ppedonation.ok.gov
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 377
Positive (Out-of-State) 2
Negative* *Numbers to be updated later online
Hospitalizations 126
Deaths 15
COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
Laboratory Cases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 62
State Public Health Laboratory 124
Other 191
Total 377
COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths
00-04 4 0
05-17 5 0
18-35 64 0
36-49 70 1
50-64 97 3
65+ 137 11
Total 377 15
Age Range: 0-95 yrs Median Age: 59
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Gender Cases Deaths
Female 191 7
Male 186 8
Total 377 15
COVID-19 Cases by County
County Cases Deaths
Adair 3 0
Bryan 1 0
Caddo 1 0
Canadian 11 0
Carter 1 0
Cherokee 1 0
Choctaw 1 0
Cleveland 46 5
Comanche 6 0
Craig 1 0
Creek 16 1
Custer 3 0
Delaware 4 0
Garvin 2 0
Grady 2 0
Jackson 1 0
Kay 18 0
Latimer 1 0
Le Flore 1 0
Lincoln 3 0
Logan 3 0
Mayes 3 0
McClain 2 0
Muskogee 7 0
Noble 3 0
Nowata 1 0
Oklahoma 107 3
Okmulgee 2 0
Osage 6 0
Ottawa 4 0
Pawnee 14 1
Payne 12 0
Pittsburg 2 0
Pontotoc 3 0
Pottawatomie 2 0
Sequoyah 2 1
Stephens 2 0
Tulsa 57 3
Wagoner 8 1
Washington 14 0
Total 377 15
* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting the counties that contain a positive case.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. March 28.
