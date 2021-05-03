A Wagoner woman died after she crashed into a tree approximately 2 miles north and 2 miles east of Okay in Wagoner County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Jeania K. Capps, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene on North 55th Street East at the intersection of East 95th Street North, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 12:50 a.m. Monday. Capps was driving a 2008 Honda Element and drove off the left side of the road and struck a tree. She was pinned approximately 50 minutes and was removed from the vehicle by Wagoner Fire. The vehicle's airbags did deploy. Capps was not wearing a seat belt, the report states.
